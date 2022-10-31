Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for ‘cumulative effect’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.” Cox is a fifth-year junior and one of the team’s best defenders. He’s expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia, native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries. Napier says “sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team.”

