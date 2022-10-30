Devils overwhelm Blue Jackets 7-1, Vanecek wins 3rd straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Fabian Zetterland scored late in the first, Nico Hischier and defenseman Ryan Graves scored 33 seconds apart early in the second and Vitek Vanecek made 20 saves in the New Jersey Devils’ 7-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Defensemen John Marino and Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey. Vanecek won his third straight. The Devils bombarded the Blue Jackets with 53 shots and won for the sixth time in seven games after losing twice to start the season. Columbus lost its third in a row.

