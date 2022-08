MIAMI (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement. The 25-year-old McClanahan has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. Shawn Armstrong replaced McClanahan against Miami.

