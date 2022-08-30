Chiefs get younger with 9 of 10 draft picks making team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs succeeded in getting younger around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their veteran core through this year’s draft. They had 10 selections and all but one of them made the initial 53-man roster Tuesday. The lone player to be cut was cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, who is a candidate for the practice squad. That means along with a pair of first- and second-rounders, the Chiefs also kept a pair of seventh-round picks in running back Isiah Pacheco and cornerback Jaylen Watson. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was among the veterans that were released.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.