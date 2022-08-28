Pirates for 3! Yes! Triples lead Pirates past Phillies 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 to end a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates won for only the third time in 16 games. They also snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak. The Pirates became the second team this season to hit three triples in a game. Noah Syndergaard took the loss for the Phillies. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto caught two runners stealing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.