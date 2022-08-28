Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4

BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and David Peralta had a pair of RBI doubles for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight. J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero all hit solo homers for the Red Sox, with Martinez’s 10th of the season ending his homerless drought at 129 at-bats. Boston, which has faded in AL’s wild-card chase, has lost five of seven.

