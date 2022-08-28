Life in the fast lane: Kane double takes him to EPL landmark

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane used to be regarded as a slow starter to Premier League seasons. Not this time. The England captain scored for the third straight game on Sunday with his double earning Tottenham a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest and taking Kane to third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts. Kane also scored a stoppage-time equalizer against Chelsea in the second round and the winner against Wolverhampton last weekend. West Ham beat Aston Villa 1-0 to earn its first points of the season and Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th-minute equalizer saw Newcastle snatch a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton.

