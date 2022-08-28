Akindele’s late goal lifts Orlando City over NYCFC 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC. Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso’s fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres. Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 53rd minute for NYCFC (13-8-6) to knot the score at 1-1. Thiago Andrade assisted on Moralez’s second goal of the season.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.