Friedl’s 3-run homer helps Reds surge past Nationals, 6-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, Colin Moran also went deep in his return to the majors, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 6-2. Kyle Farmer added a first-inning homer for Cincinnati, which has won back-to-back games against the Nationals after dropped 12 of its previous 16. Lane Thomas hit his 13th home run for Washington, which has lost five of six and at 42-85 owns the worst record in the majors. Nationals starting pitchers have not recorded a victory in 43 consecutive games, a major league record.

