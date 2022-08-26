Sue Bird’s eye for game helped define her success in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird’s eye for the court and knowledge of the game separates her among WNBA point guards. That veteran skill of being a coach on the court will be tested when the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm face No. 1 seed Las Vegas in the WNBA Playoffs semifinals beginning Sunday. Bird is the league’s all-time career assist leader. At 41, she’s decided this is her last season. But first she’s aiming for her fifth WNBA title with the Storm, where she’s spent her entire career.

