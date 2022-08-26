It’s Prime time in Mississippi, with dose of Kiffin, Leach
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Mississippi’s Big Three of football coaches are anything but boring. Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are big-name coaches who aren’t shy to voice their opinions. And all three have logged double-digit wins at least once. It’s interesting times for fans of all three programs these days. Sanders is threatening to take over the Southwestern Athletic Conference while nabbing recruits away from Power 5 programs and making national headlines. Kiffin’s Rebels are coming off the program’s first 10-win regular season. Leach’s offense is putting up some of the most prolific passing numbers in Southeastern Conference history.