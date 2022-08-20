Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3
By TYLER MASON
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar drove in Marcus Semien, who started the inning at second base. Mathias later drove in Seager with a single to center off Griffin Jax. Minnesota scored a run in the 10th after reliever Jonathan Hernández (1-0) couldn’t handle a slow roller off the bat of Max Kepler. But Jose Miranda flew out one batter later to end the game with runners on the corners.