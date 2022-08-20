Sam Bennett, Ben Carr reach final of US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett has powered his way into the championship match of the U.S. Amateur. Bennett’s latest victim was Dylan Menante. He took a 1-up lead by making a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole and won with a par on the last hole at Ridgewood. The other finalist is Ben Carr. He beat Derek Hitchner 3 and 2. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the amateur ranking. All five players he has beaten were ranked No. 27 or better. The last three were all in the top 10. Carr is a senior at Georgia Southern.

