Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Petra Kvitova outlasted American Madison Keys 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a two-hour, 17-minute match that saw the 32-year-old Czech rally after dropping the first set to reach the Western & Southern Open final for the first time. Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. This is her 40th career final. Next up for Kvitova is Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia who won her seventh straight match 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 over sixth-seed Aryna Sabalenka. Garcia is the first qualifier to reach the finals in Cincinnati.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.