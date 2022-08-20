Ferreira scores equalizer, Dynamo tie Rapids 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira scored the equalizer for the Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids moved to 8-10-8 and the Dynamo are 7-14-5.

