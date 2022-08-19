Olympic silver medalist Flückiger tests positive for doping

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic silver medalist cyclist Mathias Flückiger has been provisionally suspended in a doping case. The suspension was announced on the eve of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race at the European Championships. Swiss Cycling says Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Flückiger was in Munich for his event when his provisional ban was announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old Flückiger finished second at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. His Olympic medal is not affected by the case.

