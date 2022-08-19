Mac Jones solid, Panthers pause QB battle in Pats’ 20-10 win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones completed a 45-yard pass to set up a touchdown in his first game action of the preseason, Tristian Vizcaino hit a 51-yard go-ahead field goal and the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 in a preseason game. On a night when the Panthers paused their ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, New England played Jones for three series. He finished 4 of 8 passing for 61 yards, had a 7-yard scramble and was sacked once.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.