Jags waiting to see something incredible from their ‘Hulk’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh Saturday night. It might also serve as an audition for the rest of league. That’s because Shenault is fighting for a roster spot. A second-round draft pick in 2020, Shenault has 121 receptions for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons. But the Colorado standout nicknamed “Hulk Viska” is in a position battle that’s down to four guys vying for two spots. Shenault, Jeff Cotton, Tim Jones and Laquon Treadwell are trying to make the team behind Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.