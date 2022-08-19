German swimming federation accused of ignoring sexual abuse

BERLIN (AP) — Former Olympic diver Jan Hempel has accused the German swimming federation of failing to heed his complaints of being sexually abused for years by former coach Werner Langer. Hempel represented Germany at four Olympic Games. He says Langer repeatedly abused him for 14 years starting in 1982, when he was 11 years old. Hempel tells news agency DPA that “the federation suggested to me that if I spread that around, it would put our sport in danger and then you can’t take part in your sport anymore.” Hempel first made his allegations against Langer on Thursday in a documentary by public broadcaster ARD, which also documented other former swimmers’ allegations of abuse by unnamed coaches across the sport.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.