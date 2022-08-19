Clarke, Furyk, Singh share DICK’S Sporting Goods Open lead

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, with four more major champions right behind at En-Joie Golf Club. Padraig Harrington and Duffy Waldorf followed at 66, and Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Y.E. Yang and Brandt Jobe shot 67. Waldorf and Jobe are the only non-major winners in the top nine. Clarke won the Senior British Open last month at Gleneagles. Singh opened birdie-birdie-eagle. Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker was tied for 39th at 71. Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old star who the event in 2014, also shot 71. Defending champion Cameron Beckman had a 73.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.