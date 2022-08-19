Browns trusting QB Brissett while Watson serves suspension
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are trusting Jacoby Brissett to keep their season afloat. Brissett will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback until at least December with Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games by the NFL. The Browns have expressed confidence in Brissett, who has been thrown into similar situations throughout his pro career and feels those experiences have prepared him for this one. His teammates have been impressed by the 29-year-old Brissett’s confidence and work ethic.