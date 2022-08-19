Bennett, Menante reach semifinals of US Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett continues his tough run through the U.S. Amateur. He posted his latest victory against U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Stewart Hagestad. Bennett beat him 3-and-2. Bennett is the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking. All four of the players he has beaten at Ridgewood Country Club have been ranked No. 27 or better. And that’s not about to change. His semifinal opponent is Dylan Menante. He’s the No. 8 player in the world. Menante reached the semifinals by beating 15-year-old Nicholas Gross. The other quarterfinal winners are Ben Carr and Derek Hitchner. The semifinals are Saturday.

