Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night. Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto (8-12-6). Thomas McNamara and Justin Rennicks scored for New England (8-7-10).McNamara tied it in the 37th, and Rennicks connected in the 48th. Both teams have five-game unbeaten streaks.

