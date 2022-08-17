Second day of Saints-Packers practices gets more physical

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The early exits by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry and offensive tackle James Hurst exemplified how the second day of joint practices with the Green Bay Packers got much more physical than the first. Wednesday’s scrimmage featured three scuffles. The first skirmish came in the opening minutes and sent Landry to the locker room. The more noteworthy issue for the Saints was Hurst’s departure because of a foot injury. Saints coach Dennis Allen said he would have no update on Hurst’s status “until we get a chance to delve into it a little bit more.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.