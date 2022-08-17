Players-only private meeting was all about a better PGA Tour
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Tiger Woods felt strongly enough about a private meeting of top PGA Tour players that he flew from Florida to Delaware to attend. What’s emerging from that players-only meeting is unity against a rival league funded by Saudi money and how to make the PGA Tour better. There was another form of unity. No one is willing to share details on the best way forward. Xander Schauffele says there was a code to keep tight lips. Rory McIlroy says the ideas are for tour executives to hear as they forge a path. As for Woods? McIlroy says he remains the biggest voice.