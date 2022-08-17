Donaldson hits walk-off slam in 10th, Yankees beat Rays 8-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight, and the struggling New York Yankees salvaged an 8-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to avoid a three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th of Jalen Beeks and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike, 97 mph fastball to the short porch in right field. Aroldis Chapman gave up three runs in the top of the 10th for New York, which entered having lost three straight and 12 of 15. But the Yankees finally got some help from their offense, scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 8.

