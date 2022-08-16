Bynoe-Gittens, Dortmund’s latest jewel, extends contract

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has moved quickly to secure the future of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the club. He’s the latest exciting young prospect to emerge at Dortmund. On Tuesday Dortmund said it’s extending the 18-year-old Bynoe-Gittens’ contract to June 2025. His previous deal at Dortmund was set to end in 2023. Bynoe-Gittens helped stir Dortmund’s comeback at Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Friday. The winger came on late and let fly from distance to equalize and played a role in the next goal before Dortmund went on to win 3-1. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić says the player is a “game changer.”

