Browns starting center Harris done for season, placed on IR

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will miss the season after being placed on injured reserve along with one of his backups, rookie Dawson Deaton, who got hurt during practice. Harris suffered a serious right knee injury on the second play of last week’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville. The 23-year-old was dropping back to block for quarterback Deshaun Watson when his knee gave out and he crumpled to the grass. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Harris’ injury. The team has not disclosed whether he’s undergone surgery. Deaton tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in Monday’s practice.

