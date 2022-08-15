Villa’s Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Premier League team says the Brazilian center back will have surgery and then begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects Carlos to be sidelined. The 29-year-old Carlos joined Villa from Sevilla during the offseason and started the team’s first two games in the Premier League. Villa lost 2-0 to Bournemouth and beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday. He sustained the injury in second-half stoppage time against Everton.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.