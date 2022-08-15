Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez belted the go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a traditional doubleheader. Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. The streaking Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500. They held Detroit without a hit after the third inning, increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota. Detroit has lost eight in a row, 11 of its last 12 and 14 of 16 since July 30.

