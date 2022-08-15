AP source: Simmons, 76ers settle his grievance over salary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled the grievance he filed to recoup a portion of last season’s salary. Simmons was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld after he refused to suit up for the 76ers last season, citing mental health concerns. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for a package headlined by James Harden. The person confirmed the settlement on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain confidential. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

