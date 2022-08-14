Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Boeing Classic for 3rd win of year

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, closing with a 5-under 67 to hold off David McKenzie by two strokes. Jimenez, tied for the lead with Billy Andrade entering the round, birdied five of the first 12 holes and parred the last six. The 58-year-old Spanish star finished at 15-under 201 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Jimenez has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour. McKenzie shot a 66. Andrade had a 71 to tie for third with Stephen Ames at 11 under.

