Falcons’ top draft pick London sidelined by knee injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, the eighth overall draft pick, was held out of practice after leaving the exhibition opener at Detroit with an injured knee. Coach Arthur Smith indicated Sunday there is no immediate timetable for London’s return to the field and noted that “it’s nothing that we’re really concerned about long term.” London asked out of Friday’s game after catching a 24-yard pass from Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. He went briefly into the medical tent on the sideline and spent the rest of the night watching the game.

