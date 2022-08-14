Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since September 2006. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. The Phillies have dropped three of four after winning seven straight. Lindor got his 82nd RBI, surpassing José Reyes’ total of 81 set in 2006.

