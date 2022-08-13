Neymar nets 2 as PSG beats Montpellier 5-2 in French league

MONACO (AP) — Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain’s high-powered attack have put on another impressive display in a 5-2 win over Montpellier in the French league. Kylian Mbappe also opened his account but missed a penalty in his return from a groin injury. Neymar netted twice to take his tally to three goals in two league games for the defending champion on a night when Lionel Messi was held scoreless. Earlier, Rennes’ defensive issues were exposed as it squandered the lead to draw 1-1 with 10-man Monaco.

