NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions

CHICAGO (AP) — The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game. Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards. Chicago quarterback Justin Fields said things were worse when the Bears practiced there Tuesday rather than at their suburban headquarters. He also said he tries to use the conditions to his advantage. The conditions at Soldier Field have long been a source of frustration for players and coaches on the Bears as well as other teams.

