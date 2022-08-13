Lille’s US winger Tim Weah sidelined with foot injury

LILLE, France (AP) — Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury. Weah missed Lille’s 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league on Friday and looks likely to be out for next Sunday’s home match against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain as well. Coach Paulo Fonseca said “Tim probably will not be ready for the next game.” He did not provide any details about the injury. Weah also missed the season-opening game against Auxerre last weekend because he was serving a suspension.

