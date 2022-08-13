New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has endured a frustrating debut for Barcelona after Rayo Vallecano earned a scoreless draw at Camp Nou in their Spanish league opener. Lewandowski and his new teammates were kept well in check by Rayo. The modest Madrid-based club also proved dangerous on the break and was only stopped from scoring by the goalkeeping of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. More than 81,000 fans turned out to see the new-look Barcelona that club president Joan Laporta built after mortgaging the future of the club to get some much-needed cash to sign Lewandowski and four other new players.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.