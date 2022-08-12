Osasuna beats Sevilla 2-1 in Spanish league opener
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish season has kicked off with Osasuna beating Sevilla 2-1 at home. Aimar Oroz converted a spot kick for the 74th-minute winner after the referee ruled that Sevilla midfielder Papu Gómez committed a foul in the area. Chimy Ávila scored the first goal of the 2022-23 season in the ninth minute. Rafa Mir equalized two minutes later. Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui questioned the penalty, which was called after Jon Moncayola fell following a brush with Gómez. Lopetegui said it was difficult to understand especially after Spanish referees had met with teams this summer to say that they would raise the bar on what constituted a penalty.