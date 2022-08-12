Mets lose INFs Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar to injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar left Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with injuries. The Mets said McNeil had a right thumb laceration and Escobar suffered tightness in his left side that will require an MRI. McNeil tried to duck under the tag of Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins on a grounder in the second inning, and his head collided with the first baseman’s knee. Escobar was pulled for pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme in the second. In the top half, Escobar had two balls carom off his glove at third for infield hits.

