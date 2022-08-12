Kopech pulled after throwing 6 no-hit innings for White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech was pulled after throwing six no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers. Kopech struck out a career-best 11, walked three and threw 85 pitches. Manager Tony La Russa brought in reliever Reynaldo López to start the seventh, and the combined no-hit bid ended immediately when Detroit’s Javier Báez led off with a single to right-center. The 26-year-old Kopech missed the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and opted out in 2020 for health reasons. Hehas not thrown more than 100 pitches or worked more than seven innings in a start this year.

