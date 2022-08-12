Judge hits homer No. 46, but Red Sox rally to beat Yanks 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez tied the game with an RBI single in the ninth and Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single in the 10th to lead the last-place Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 victory over the AL East-leading New York Yankees. New York pitchers retired 12 straight Boston batters before closer Clay Holmes walked two with one out in the ninth and then gave up Martinez’s single up the middle. It was his third hit of the game. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 46th home run in the third inning. He reached base four times.

