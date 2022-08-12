Harris’ late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent. Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead 4-2. Tyler Matzek (2-2) pitched a scoreless seventh. Kenley Jensen got the last three outs for his 25th save. The Marlins had 12 hits but were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. It was also their 25th one-run loss.

