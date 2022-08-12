Browns’ Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has apologized “to all the women I have impacted” after he was accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson is facing a potential year-long suspension. He spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville, his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans. Watson was suspended six games by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy and lacked remorse. Watson acknowledged he’s made mistakes and that there are decisions he would like to have back.

