McTavish has 4 goals, 2 assists in Canadian junior victory

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Captain Mason McTavish had four goals and two assists and Canada routed Slovakia 11-1 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. McTavish, the 19-year-old Anaheim Ducks prospect, matched the Canadian record for goals in a game in the tournament. Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Logan Stankoven, Olen Zellweger and Zack Ostapchuk also scored. Dylan Garand made 22 saves in the Group A game. Earlier in Group A, Kasper Simontaival scored the shootout winner in Finland’s 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic.

