Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 1:56 PM

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

KYMA

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have reason to feel lucky to be even in the PGA Tour’s postseason. And now they want to keep going. Each shot a 65 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That’s not enough for the lead, only to give them hope. The early co-leaders are Si Woo Kim and J.J. Spaun. But the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs is all about being in position to move on to the next round. Fowler and Day needed some of their best golf. They got off on the right foot.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content