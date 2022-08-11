Ferguson shoots 61 at Galgorm Castle, Doherty leads women

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson set the course record at Galgorm Castle Golf Club with a 9-under 61 to open a four-shot lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Ferguson chipped in for eagle on the 10th and 18th and added five birdies in his flawless opening day at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event that features men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously. Richard Bland of England, Felix Palson of Sweden and Spain’s Borja Virto were all five under par. Amanda Doherty of the United States led the women’s tournament after a 6-under 67 at Galgorm Castle. Doherty was one shot ahead of a four-strong group that included Ireland’s Leona Maguire and England’s Georgia Hall.

