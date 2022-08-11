Farewell, Syl: Fowles exit fueling Lynx in push for playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles is nearing the end of her 15-year WNBA career. The Minnesota Lynx star says she knew this would be her final season when she realized her decreased desire to work out. The Lynx have been leaning hard on their 6-foot-6 center as they push for a spot in the playoffs. They host Seattle on Friday. That could be the last game for Fowles at Target Center. She was named league MVP in 2017. Fowles also won the 2015 and 2017 WNBA Finals MVP awards in her first and third years with the Lynx.

