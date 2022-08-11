AP source: Jets signing OT Duane Brown to 2-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown have agreed to terms on a two-year contract. The move Thursday came three days after the Jets learned they likely lost Mekhi Becton for the season because of a knee injury suffered in practice. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Brown turns 37 on Aug. 30. He visited the Jets and attended their scrimmage at MetLife Stadium last Saturday night.

