Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup

HELSINKI (AP) — Karim Benzema and David Alaba have scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute when Casemiro cushioned Benzema’s header back after a corner. Benzema then sealed Madrid’s record-equaling fifth Super Cup title in the 65th thanks to an assist from the lively Vinícius Júnior. It was Benzema’s 324th goal for Madrid, overtaking club legend Raúl. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more after scoring 450 goals for the club. The teams’ only other competitive game was the 1960 European Cup final won by Madrid 7-3 after a thrilling match.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.